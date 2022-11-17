National Anthem blooper: Awkward moment at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SUNIL DEODHAR/TWITTER The blooper triggers political attacks by BJP

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ witnessed an awkward moment on Wednesday night when a different song began to play instead of the national anthem.

The incident took place after Gandhi ended his speech at Washim in Maharashtra and announced that there would be ''Rashtrageet". Those on stage stood in attention, but when an unknown song started playing, the Congress leader looked around in surprise.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole called out to the person in charge of music and had it stopped.

The national anthem was then played and the event concluded.

But, in moment, video of the incident posted on social media went viral. The national anthem blooper gave ammo to Bharatiya Janta Party leaders. Attacking Congress, they posted the video on social media.

According to Twitter posts, The song which was wrongly played was the Nepali anthem.

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar asked it this a national anthem of those who are on uniting the nation (Bharat Jodane Walo Ka Rashtra Geet?)

Another BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy posted the video with the question- "Rahul Gandhi, what is this?"

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Thursday morning in Maharashtra's Akola district after a night halt at a factory. Gandhi waved at the crowd gathered on the route and interacted with locals.

It is the 71st day of the foot march, which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, and the 11th day of its Maharashtra leg. On Thursday, the yatra began at 6 am from Patur after a night halt at a ginning pressing factory.

It will proceed to Balapur in the evening and reach Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday morning.

(With PTI input)

