After the results of the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of Indis for the third consecutive term. According to the information, he has sent invitaions to several prominent leaders including the King of Bhuta, President of Sri Lanka and Prime Ministers of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Mauritius for his swearing-in ceremong. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath of the office on Saturday, June 8.

More than 75 world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders from diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean have extended their wishes to PM Modi for his win in the general elections. Leaders of Nordic nations, including Denmark and Norway congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

Prominet world leaders congratulate PM Modi

Among the notable leaders who have conveyed their wishes are UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

From the G20 nations, the leaders of Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, the US, the United Kingdom, and Russia have extended their congratulations. Some of the world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and UK PM Rishi Sunak, called PM Modi to congratulate him personally.

Who attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 and 2019?

In 2014, Narendra Modi had invited all SAARC leaders including the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, in 2029, the invitation was sent to Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders to attend the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising 7 member states - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

NDA elects PM Modi its leader

On Wenesday, National Democratic Alliance's members unanimously elected Prime Minister Modi as its leader. A resolution passed at the meeting said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage. NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to formally elect Modi as their leader and the alliance leaders will then go to the President to submit their letters of support. A resolution passed at the meeting said the NDA government will continue working to lift people's living standards for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress emerged as the second largest party with 99 seats. The NDA has the majority number with 293 seats and is holding a parallel meeting on government formation. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance has 234 seats. While the BJP on its own fell short of a majority, it may, as things stand, form the government on the back of its allies. With support from Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA has crossed the halfway mark.

