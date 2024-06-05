Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. NDA leaders support BJP, approve PM Modi's name as alliance leader in key meet: Sources

NDA leaders support BJP, approve PM Modi's name as alliance leader in key meet: Sources

The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss election results and next governmetn formation.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2024 18:05 IST
BJP, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, NDA meeting, Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : ANI NDA leaders during key meeting at PM Modi's residence to discuss election results and government formation.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: All the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as alliance leader, according to sources said. The development has come after a key NDA meeting which took place at Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, a day after Lok Sabha election results to discuss the next government formation.

The meeting of the NDA partners at Prime Minister's residence was attended by Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel, Eknath Shinde besides top BJP leadership incuding Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and others. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement