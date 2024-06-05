NDA leaders support BJP, approve PM Modi's name as alliance leader in key meet: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NDA leaders during key meeting at PM Modi's residence to discuss election results and government formation.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: All the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as alliance leader, according to sources said. The development has come after a key NDA meeting which took place at Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, a day after Lok Sabha election results to discuss the next government formation.

The meeting of the NDA partners at Prime Minister's residence was attended by Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel, Eknath Shinde besides top BJP leadership incuding Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and others.