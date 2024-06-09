Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony LIVE: HD Kumaraswamy, Jayant Chaudhary to take oath, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES: The stage is set for the Modi 3.0 government as Narendra Modi will take oath on Sunday (June 9) for a record third straight term, equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies held a series of meetings for a formula of sharing berths among different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government. Leaders of several neighbouring countries, including from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony slated to take place at 7:15 PM on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.