Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony LIVE: HD Kumaraswamy, Jayant Chaudhary to take oath, say sources
Live now

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony LIVE: HD Kumaraswamy, Jayant Chaudhary to take oath, say sources

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Narendra Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 General Elections. Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 9:13 IST
Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony LIVE UPDATES: The stage is set for the Modi 3.0 government as Narendra Modi will take oath on Sunday (June 9) for a record third straight term, equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies held a series of meetings for a formula of sharing berths among different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government. Leaders of several neighbouring countries, including from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony slated to take place at 7:15 PM on Sunday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

Live updates :Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 09, 2024 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary receives call for ministerial post: Sources

    RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary received call for ministerial post, said the sources

  • Jun 09, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy get call for ministerial post, say sources

    JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy got call for ministerial post, said the sources.

  • Jun 09, 2024 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    TDP MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani gets call for MoS, say sources

    TDP MP Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani got a call for the MoS, said the sources ahead of oath-taking ceremony.

  • Jun 09, 2024 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    JDU MP Ramnath Thakur receives call for ministerial post, say sources

    Rajya Sabha MP and JD-U leader Ramnath Thakur received a call for the ministerial post, said sources.

  • Jun 09, 2024 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu gets call for ministerial post: Sources

    According to the sources, TDP's three-time MP Ram Mohan Naidu has got a call for ministerial post in Modi governent 3.0. He is the youngest MP who may become a Cabinet Minister in the Modi Cabient . 

     

  • Jun 09, 2024 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Who are likely to get berth in Modi Cabinet 3.0

    While leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are seen within the party as a certainty in the new Cabinet, former chief ministers who have won the Lok Sabha polls like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Manohar Lal Khattar and Sarbananda Sonowal are strong contenders for joining the government.

  • Jun 09, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    President Droupadi Murmu to administer oath-taking ceremony

    Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's victory in a keenly contested Lok Sabha election.

     

  • Jun 09, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    PM-designate Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

  • Jun 09, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    Prime Minister Narenra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi ahead of his oath taking ceremony.

  • Jun 09, 2024 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Sena, NCP likely to bag berths in new cabinet

    Significantly, Maharashtra, where the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has fared poorly, and Bihar, where the opposition has shown signs of revival, may also be in the focus during the government-formation exercise.

  • Jun 09, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Here's what each NDA ally is eyeing in Modi govt 3.0

    While leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are seen within the party as a certainty in the new Cabinet, former chief ministers who have won the Lok Sabha polls like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Manohar Lal Khattar and Sarbananda Sonowal are strong contenders for joining the government. Significantly, Ram Mohan Naidu of the TDP, Lalan Singh, Sanjay Jha and Ram Nath Thakur of the JD(U), and Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are also among the allies who may be a part of the new government, sources said. 
     

     
  • Jun 09, 2024 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP may keep heavyweight portfolios

    According to the sources, heavyweight portfolios like home, finance, defence and external affairs besides education and culture, two ministries with strong ideological hues, will be kept by the BJP, while its allies can get anywhere between five to eight cabinet berths.

  • Jun 09, 2024 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Senior BJP leaders hold meeting with allies

    Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party president J P Nadda have been consulting the allies, including Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, to finalise their share of representation in the government.

  • Jun 09, 2024 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Hectic parleys on distribution of portfolios in Modi 3.0 govt

    Hectic parleys involving BJP leadership and allies were on over the share of berths of different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement