OPINION | Modi's plan is ready: Decisive assault this time The action will be decisive this time. It will be of a magnitude that will strike fear in the minds of terror masterminds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the type of leader who thinks about the reactions that could take place because of his actions.

New Delhi:

Soon after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided on suspension of World Bank-backed Indus Waters Treaty, closing of Integrated Check Post at Attari border, expulsion of Pakistani air, navy and army attaches from Delhi, expulsion of all Pakistani nationals visiting India and reduction in strength of High Commission from 55 to 30, the speculations are now about what further actions India will take. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said India will take action against those who planned this terror attack. The plans are ready, the targets are clear and the wait is only for the right time to strike. I do not have an iota of doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already prepared his action plan. The action will be decisive this time. It will be of a magnitude that will strike fear in the minds of terror masterminds. Modi is not the type of leader who thinks about the reactions that could take place because of his actions. PM Modi is not made of the mettle in which he would tolerate an attack on the nation. Pakistan will have to pay a big price for this horrendous terror attack. For Modi, India's pride is supreme. This action will be watched in the coming days. The entire nation and the world will see.

Proof of Pakistan's hand in Pahalgam

Pakistan has attempted to distance itself from the Pahalgam attack with its Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claiming that his country "has nothing to do" with the massacre and it was a "homegrown uprising against India's Hindutva regime". Pakistan may deny a hundred times, but the entire world knows that Pakistan has been sheltering terror groups and providing them with monetary and weapons support. It is Pakistan which asks these terrorists to cross the border and carry out attacks. Till now, Indian has not even named Pakistan, and already Pakistan has started offering clarifications. It reflects Pakistan's guilty conscience. Pakistan knows that India can enter its territory and strike at terror hideouts. Neither the US, nor Saudi Arabia nor Putin's Russia will come to Pakistan's help. This is because Pakistan is exposed before the world for nurturing terrorists of different brands. Already, digital evidence of the attackers in Pahalgam in contact with their sponsors sitting in Pakistan is available. The videos of targeted killings of Hindu tourists, using sophisticated weapons and firing point-blank at victims, can unnerve even a mind made of steel. Terrorists cannot do this without getting army training in Pakistan. They were using the latest communication devices, including bodycams. The support came from the Pakistan army and its spy agency, ISI. It was a planned, professional job and there is no scope for any doubt. The attackers selected a spot where there had never been a police deployment. They knew it takes at least 20 minutes to reach the hilly meadow and the killers knew they could easily finish their job and hide in the forests. India's stand is quite clear. It was a targeted killing of Hindus and the main conspirator was the Pakistan army and its ISI.

Robert Vadra's political immaturity

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has waded into controversy by seeking to link the Pahalgam massacre with forces trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide in India. In an interview, Robert Vadra, a businessman, said: "If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if terrorists are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with (sic) Hindus and Muslims, and also Christians. Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened." BJP immediately reacted, describing this remark as shocking and shameless. At a time when the entire nation, including all political parties, stands united, Robert Vadra has made a ridiculous statement. Is he trying to justify the terror act? Does he want to give the attackers an excuse? What evidence does he have about Muslims in India being persecuted because of which terrorists made target killings of Hindus? I consider this as a sign of political immaturity. It is a childish remark. Robert Vadra should listen to Kashmiri Muslims and to the reactions of Kashmiri Muslim youth who died while trying to save Hindu tourists in Pahalgam. He should see visuals of Kashmiri Muslims staging protests condemning the terror attack and keeping shops and markets closed to mourn the dead.

