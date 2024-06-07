Modi elected as NDA's leader amid 'Modi-Modi' chants, to take oath for third straight term on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in the Parliament Building

Modi 3.0 government: Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Friday elected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, were part of the meeting where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs endorsed it.

The PM was welcomed in the Parliament amid Modi-Modi chants by the elected NDA MPs.

After Modi was elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.

Welcoming PM Modi in the Parliament, JP Nadda said, "We extend heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister, who spent every moment in the service of the nation. That is the reason that India is creating history today and NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time with a majority."

Nadda added, "I want to that NDA got a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections and we also formed out govt in Odisha. I am happy to inform you that the NDA govt was also formed in Andhra Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh too, we formed our Govt for the third time. In Sikkim, NDA formed its govt too...We remember that 10 years ago, there was an indifferent India, it was said about India that nothing was going to change here and today, 10 years later, under the leadership of PM Modi, the same India has become an aspiring India and has set out with the resolution of a developed India..."

While proposing PM Modi's name Rajnath Singh said, "I want to congratulate all the newly elected MPs...Today, we are here to elect the leader of the NDA. I believe that PM Narendra Modi's name is the most suitable for all these posts... and added, "...We are fortunate that we are going to get a sensitive Prime Minister like Modi ji...I would like to make it clear that this alliance is not a compulsion for us but a commitment."

BJP leaders Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Apna party chief Anupriya Patel, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also endorsed PM Modi's name as NDA's leaders.