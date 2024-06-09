Narendra Modi becomes PM for third consecutive time, equals Nehru's record with historic oath

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third consecutive time.

Modi oath ceremony: Narendra Modi took oath as India's Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Sunday (June 9) evening for a third straight term, equalling the feat of the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi is the second person in India's history to become the Prime Minister for three successive terms. The country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had won the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

PM was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's victory in a keenly contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the prime minister. Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region- Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif- were special guests at the function.

In addition to political leaders and eminent persons from different walks of life, members from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building, also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and the new council of ministers.

Politicians present during swearing-in event

BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, HD Kumaraswamy and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan during the oath ceremony.

High tea at PM's residence

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with members of Parliament and hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Sunday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5 (Wednesday). As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

Security arrangements

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory was issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements.

ALSO READ: Jammu jeweller crafts 'silver lotus flower' for Narendra Modi on becoming PM for third term