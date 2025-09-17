Narendra Modi at 75: Here are some notable records and major milestones during his tenure as PM Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most influential leaders. He assumed office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the BJP secured a decisive majority in the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today and BJP-ruled states along with his supporters are commemorating the occasion with various events. Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Modi rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most influential leaders. He assumed office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the BJP secured a decisive majority in the general elections.

Since then, the BJP has won the Lok Sabha elections in both 2019 and 2024, largely propelled by PM Modi’s widespread popularity and leadership.

In the course, PM Modi made several records by achieving significant milestones.

Longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister

PM Modi became longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister on August 13, 2020 after completing 2,269 days in office. He surpassed the previous record held by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served a total of 2,268 days across all his terms. Modi first took office in May 2014 and has been in power since then.

First post-Independence-born Prime Minister

Narendra Modi is India’s first Prime Minister born after Independence (1947). All other leaders who helmed this post were born before India got freedom from British rule.

PM Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi’s record by completed 4,078 consecutive days in office

PM Modi on July 24, 2025 completed 4,078 consecutive days in office, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s record of 4,077 days. He is now India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister in a single uninterrupted term, after Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi first non-Congress leader to win three consecutive general elections

PM Modi has become the only non-Congress leader to win three consecutive Lok Sabha elections (2014, 2019, 2024). He secured a third consecutive term in 2024. This achievement places him among a select group of Indian leaders—specifically Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi—who have served three terms as prime minister. However, unlike Nehru and Gandhi, Modi's tenure has been under a non-Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PM holds record of highest number of international accolades

PM Modi is the most internationally honoured Indian Prime Minister, receiving more foreign state awards and civilian honours than any predecessor. As many as 18 countries have conferred on PM Modi their highest civilian honour so far.

First sitting PM since Indira Gandhi to return to power with a full majority

Narendra Modi is the first sitting Prime Minister since Indira Gandhi to return to power with a full majority in the Lok Sabha.

In 1971, Indira Gandhi was re-elected with a landslide victory after already serving as PM. She returned with a full majority.

Narendra Modi was first elected as Prime Minister in 2014 with BJP having a majority (282) on its own. In 2019, he was re-elected with an even bigger majority, with the BJP amassing 303 seats.

Many Indian Prime Ministers since Indira Gandhi either came to power through coalitions or were not re-elected.