‘Proud of him’: Father-in-law Narayana Murthy’s first reaction on Rishi Sunak's election as UK PM

NR Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder and father-in-law of Britain's next PM Rishi Sunak Congratulated him. “We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," Murthy said in his first comments on the elevation of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister.

Sunak, 42, on Sunday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

Sunak spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. He married Akshata in 2009 and the couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

The son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father, Sunak was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford.

Rishi Sunak to take charge as PM after an audience with King Charles III

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning before she makes her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch.

Sunak, 42, will then arrive at the palace for his meeting with the King, who will formally anoint him as the UK’s new Prime Minister. The former chancellor will then make his first prime ministerial address on the steps of 10 Downing Street, expected to be joined by wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," said Sunak in his first address as Prime Minister-elect on Monday.

"We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in and day out to deliver for the British people," Sunak said.

A proud Hindu: Sunak

Sunak, who describes himself as a “proud Hindu”, is the UK's first Prime Minister of South Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42. His victory on Diwali has resonated among the Indian diaspora groups across the UK, who have hailed it as a “historic moment” in British social history.

