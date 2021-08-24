Follow us on Image Source : PTI Narayan Rane's arrest won't scare us, against constitutional values: BJP

Narayan Rane arrest: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has described Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest as violation of constitutional values. BJP president JP Nadda, in his tweet, said that the party won't be intimidated by Rane's arrest.

"The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action," Nadda said.

"These people are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra. We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue," he added.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too took to Twitter to slam the state government for arresting Rane, who joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in July as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

"Na darengey, na dabengey (will not be afraid, will not be suppressed)," Fadnavis tweeted in quoted reply to Nadda'a tweet.

Narayan Rane was arrested after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said.

Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody, the official said.

There were reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

