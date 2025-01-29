Namo Bharat train: 10 Per cent discount on tickets for select passengers | Here’s how it works

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MARINEBHARAT REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Namo Bharat Train passengers can now get a 10 per cent discount on tickets by using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). This offer is a part of the loyalty points scheme the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has recently introduced. Earlier, discounts were available only on tickets booked through the 'Namo Bharat' mobile app, but now, passengers using NCMC cards can also avail of these discounts. The more frequently a passenger travels, the greater the savings.

How the Namo Bharat loyalty program works

Under the scheme, passengers will earn one loyalty point for every rupee spent using their NCMC card on Namo Bharat Train journeys. Each loyalty point holds a value of Rs 0.10 (10 paise) and will be credited to the passenger's NCMC account.

For instance, if a traveler spends Rs 100 on traveling, he will garner 100 loyalty points, which amount to a saving of Rs 10. Such points can be redeemed at the station ticket counters for discount in travel.

Digital push for seamless travel

The NCRTC aims to promote digital ticketing and a paperless travel experience through the Namo Bharat mobile app and NCMC card usage. In addition to financial savings, this initiative contributes to an eco-friendly and efficient commuting system.

Additional benefits for Namo Bharat app users

Passengers are encouraged to download the Namo Bharat app, where the mode of travel becomes easier and cheaper. For first-time users, there will be an instant bonus of 50 loyalty points equivalent to Rs 5 on joining. Furthermore, for each user referred to the app by a user, an amount of 500 loyalty points is added.

Benefits for users through referral

Both the referring user and the new user will receive 50 loyalty points (equivalent to Rs 5) upon successful registration. All earned points remain valid for one year from the date of credit, encouraging continued travel and engagement with the app.

The Namo Bharat mobile application is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to make digital ticketing easier for the passengers.

Also read | Mumbai Court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, two others in Baba Siddique murder case