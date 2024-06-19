Nalanda University gets new campus: List of major facilities

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI Nalanda University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir on Wednesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ambassadors of 17 nations attended the event being organised for the inauguration of the campus. The university offers 137 scholarships to international students.

The university has six schools including the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions; the School of Historical Studies; the School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; the School of Sustainable Development and Management.

The University has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be amongst the first residential universities of the world. In 2016, the ruins of Nalanda was declared as a UN Heritage Site.



The new campus of the university is close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda.

Here is the list of major facilities at the campus: