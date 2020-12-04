Image Source : PTI NIA to probe Nagrota encounter case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the recent encounter at Nagrota in the Jammu region in which four terrorists of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based outfit, were killed by police, officials said on Friday. The anti-terror probe agency took over the case following a notification issued by the Centre.

The terrorists were killed on November 19 in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota area in a swift operation by the police.

The NIA probe will try to ascertain the planning and final objective of the four JeM terrorists and the people with whom they were in touch with in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency's team had visited the encounter site at Ban Toll Plaza on November 19.

The NIA is already probing an encounter that took place on January 31 this year in which three terrorists from the JeM were killed.

