Nagpur sees limited local transmission of COVID-19 amid outbreak. So far Maharashtra has recorded maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, limited local transmission of coronavirus has been seen in some pockets of Nagpur. The city administration is strengthening testing strategies. Nagpur has been completely lockdown as Maharashtra has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country which currently stands at 63. As per reports, Nagpur administration has ordered people not to venture out of their homes in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra has also invoked sections of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 according to which those who will be found violating the guidelines will be jailed for up to a month.

Maharashtra has so far 63 coronavirus positive cases, highest in India. The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday announced lockdown in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Pimpri Chinchwad till March 31 as an immediate measure to control further spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. The essential services and public transport will continue to run in the four cities.

Six new COVID-19 positive cases in Gujarat

With six new coronavirus positive cases being reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the number of infected persons in the state has gone up to 13, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. These patients are being treated in hospitals at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, Patel told reporters in

Vadodara.

3 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, total number of infections rise to 18



Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 18, the state government said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister B Sriramulu giving details about one positive case said, a 32-year old person from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, who has returned from Mecca has been confirmed for coronavirus infection.