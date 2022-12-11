Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat flagged off by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur flagged off

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur. The flagging off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.

During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.

He also dedicated to the nation the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project.

These projects have been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively.

Maha minister demands Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Hyderabad

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad.

The four districts of Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have good trade business with Hyderabad in Telangana, Mungantiwar said in the letter, as per a release issued by the Chandrapur district information office on Wednesday.

Although there are currently 22 trains running on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route, there must be a fast train to cover this distance of 575 km, stated Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister of Gondia and Chandrapur districts, he said.

There is a need to start the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Hyderabad as soon as possible for the convenience of tourists, traders and entrepreneurs coming to this area, the minister said.

If the government starts the Vande Bharat Express, the four districts in Vidarbha will be benefitted, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

