Nagaland State Lottery 2019: Dear Winter Special Bumper result to be out shortly. Check details here

The results of Dear Winter Special Bumper to be out at 4 pm on the official website of Nagaland State Lotteries -- www.nagalandlotteries.com . Those who were waiting eagerly for the results and trying their luck can witness their shining destiny as soon as the Nagaland government releases the Dear Winter Special Bumper lottery result. They can check the complete list of the winners of Nagaland State Lottery Result 2019 Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery by clicking on the direct link given below. The link will be activated as soon as the result will be released by the Nagaland State lottery authority.

Interested candidates can still buy the lottery ticket online by paying an amount of Rs 100. Tickets are available in five series, A, B, C, D, and E. It is to be noted that anyone across India can buy the Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery ticket.

The Government of Nagaland conducts the Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery which makes it a safe and secure way to get money. Lotteries are the instant way to earn money which requires only luck and a lottery ticket. The winner of the Nagaland Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery will get Rs 1 crore. While the second winner will receive Rs 10 lakh.

Around 50 people will get the chance to win the third prize which is worth Rs 9000 and the other 50 can win a fourth prize worth Rs 5000. As many as 300 people will be winning the fifth prize of Rs 2000, while the sixth prize of Rs Rs 1000 will also be given to 300 people. The seventh prize worth Rs 500 and eight prizes worth Rs 300 will be given to 300 people each.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2019 | How to check Dear Winter Special Bumper lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the Nagaland lottery official website-- nagalandlotteries.in

Step 2: At 4 pm, the list of winners will be displayed on the website's homepage

Step 3: Tally your Dear kali puja bumper ticket number with the winner's list provided