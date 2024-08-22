Mastermind of 2016 Nabha jailbreak Ramanjit Singh extradited to Delhi from Hong Kong

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/X Mastermind of 2016 Nabha Jailbreak Ramanjit Singh extradited to India from HongKong

2016 Nabha Jailbreak: The mastermind behind the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh, also known as Romy, has been brought to Delhi. He was extradited by authorities in Hong Kong. Singh was flown to India by a Punjab Police team following his extradition from Hong Kong.

Officials said that Singh was the key conspirator in the Nabha jailbreak incident, during which six hardcore criminals, including two terrorists, escaped.

Ramanjit Singh has been extradited: Punjab Police

Earlier in the day, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced on 'X' that Ramanjit Singh has been extradited to India. "Mastermind of 2016 Nabha Jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh @ Romy, Extradited to India from Hong Kong! After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd, Romy, the key conspirator, is being brought back today to face justice.

He was in touch with #ISI and other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force (#KLF)," he said in a post.

"Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab is en route to bring Romy back. We thank the Hong Kong authorities, the CBI, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation," he added.

"Our relentless pursuit of justice led to: 1. Issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC) & Red Corner Notice (RCN) 2. Extradition process initiated in 2018 under MLAT with Hong Kong government 3. Robust presentation to Hong Kong's Department of Justice and Hon'ble Courts," Yadav said.

2016 Nabha Jailbreak case

The extradition proceedings for Ramanjit Singh, a resident of Bangi Ruldu village in Bathinda, began in 2018. On November 27, 2016, 16 criminals attacked the Nabha prison, opening fire and successfully facilitating the escape of six high-profile fugitives, including Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder, Neeta Deol, Gurpreet Sekhon, Aman Dhotian, and terrorists Harminder Mintoo and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi.

