My father will be CM again, NDA will form govt in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's son Nishant

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Sunday expressed confidence that his father will return to power and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government again in the state in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Nishant said he hopes that the people of Bihar will vote for the NDA and give his father another chance to serve them, noting that the Janata Dal-United leader has done a lot for the state and its people.

"My father will be CM again, the NDA government will be formed, and we will win with a strong majority. I have full confidence in the people of the state that they will definitely reward him for the work he has done over the past 20 years, and help him win again with a huge majority. There is complete confidence in the public," news agency ANI quoted Nishant as saying.

Assembly elections in Bihar to be held later this year

Assembly elections in Bihar are slated to be held later this year. 75-year-old Nitish Kumar, who is the longest-serving chief minister of the state, is seeking another term. Nitish's JD-U is a part of the BJP-led NDA, which also includes Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

This time, Nitish is facing a tough challenge from the INDIA bloc, which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party and the Left parties.

Amidst all this and Nitish's waning popularity, talks are being held that the JD-U leader should not lead the NDA in Bihar in the upcoming assembly polls. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly clarified that Nitish will continue to lead the NDA in Bihar.

Nitish, who is known for his flip-flops and switching sides, has also clarified that he will remain in the NDA. "I am going to remain here always. My party made me go here and there a couple of times earlier. But this is not going to happen again. Who made me (the CM)? It was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he had said in May this year.

Nitish had left the NDA in 2013 and joined hands with his long-time rival Lalu Prasad Yadav. But Nitish dumped the RJD in 2017 and returned to the NDA. In 2022, he once again left the NDA and joined hands with the RJD, but returned to PM Modi's camp once again ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.