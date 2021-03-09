Muzaffarnagar riot case against BJP MLA Som closed after SIT says no evidence found

Image Source : FILE PHOTO No evidence could be found against Som, SIT in the closure report.

A special court in Muzaffarnagar has accepted the closure report filed by an Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) team against BJP MLA Sangeet Som in a case of uploading an inflammatory video on social media ahead of the communal riots here in 2013.

Special Judge Ram Sudh Singh, while accepting the closure report of the SIT, said the complainant in the case, Inspector Subodh Kumar, has died and no objection has not been filed against the closure report. Kumar was killed when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter in Bulandshahr in 2018.

According to the prosecution, the SIT had filed a closure report in the court, saying that no evidence could be found against Som, the BJP MLA from Sardhana.

During investigation, the SIT had, through the Central Bureau of Investigation, sought the details of the persons from the Facebook headquarters in the US who had uploaded the video on its social media platform that incited communal passions. However, Facebook failed to provide the names of those involved in the Act, the prosecution said.

