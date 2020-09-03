Murthal's Sukhdev Dhaba 65-staffers test coronavirus positive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Murthal Sukhdev Dhaba staffers test positive for coronavirus.

At least 65 staffers of the famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal has tested positive for coronavirus. Sukhdev dhaba (restaurant) is especially famous for its North Indian cuisines such as parathas, chole bhature, kesar tea, other items. It is especially a favourite place among the youth and a recommended place for your late-night food cravings. During normal traffic, it takes around 45 min to 1 hour to reach Murthal from Delhi since it is located in NCR outskirts near Sonipat, Haryana.

Following over 60 staffers of the Amrik Sukhdev dhaba testing positive, it has been closed for two days and is being sanitised. Meanwhile, samples of other staff members working at the dhaba have been taken for conducting coronavirus tests.

Earlier, 3 men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly carjacking and robbing a cab driver to fund their trip to Haryana's Murthal to have its famous 'parathas' (flat bread) for dinner, police said.

But their trip was cut short as a quarrel broke out between them on whether to take a trip to Murthal or Shimla.

Finally, the five of them ended up having dinner in their car after picking up food from an eatery in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said.

The three men have been identified as Pankaj (19), Sagar (20) and Abhijeet (19), all residents of Nangloi in outer Delhi, from where they were arrested, police said, adding that Sagar was previously involved in two others cases.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage