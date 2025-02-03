Mumbai shocker: 54-year-old woman raped in empty train at Bandra, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A complaint was lodged by the rape survivor. (Representative image)

A 54-year-old woman was raped in Mumbai in a the guard compartment of an empty express train at Bandra Terminus on the morning of February 2. An accused in the case has been arrested, after a complaint was filed by the woman’s son-in-law and the victim with the GRP police.

A joint team of RPF and GRP arrested the accused aged around 25. This heinous incident took place in an empty Udhna Express parked at platform number 6 at Bandra Terminus.

According to information received from police sources, the victim and her son-in-law had reached Mumbai by Dehradun Express, which reached Bandra Terminus at 10.30 pm on February 1. Since they had no place to stay, they decided to wait overnight at the station and at 10.39 pm went towards platform number 6 and 7.

Based on the CCTV footage obtained by the police, it came to light that around 1.49 am, the accused approached the victim and forcibly took her to the guard compartment. At that time her son-in-law was sleeping on the platform. Police said that the accused took advantage of the situation and allegedly committed the crime.

Bandra Railway Police has registered a case under Sections 64(1), 115(2), and 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Even though the arrested accused has given his name as Rahul Sheikh and said that he lives on the footpath, the police suspect that he is lying about his identity and other things primarily.

At present the case is being further investigated by the police.