Section 144 imposed in Mumbai in view of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Authorities in Mumbai have imposed orders under CrPC section 144, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19, amid the Covid-19 situation.

Officials said no processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either. Meanwhile, all prominent Ganesh mandals would be offering the online 'darshan' facility.

Recently, the Maharashtra home department had issued a circular banning visits to pandals so as to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

The city recorded 530 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, highest since mid-July.

People can have `darshan' of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), a police release said.

It said any person violating the orders would face action under IPC section 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and other relevant laws.

In a video message, city police commissioner Hemant Nagrale appealed Mumbaikars to observe safety precautions during the festival. He said a surge in COVID-19 cases has been observed in Mumbai and neighbouring areas in the last few days.

All prominent Ganesh mandals in the city have made arrangements to offer online darshan facility, and the permission for `mukh darshan' (seeing idols by visiting pandals in person) is not given anywhere, Nagrale added. Also, no public cultural events should be organized during the festival, the police commissioner said.

