Section 144 in Mumbai amid spike in COVID-19 cases; presence of one or more persons in public prohibited

Image Source : PTI Section 144 imposed across Mumbai as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Mumbai by Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok on Wednesday imposed Section 144 and prohibited the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places. Under the imposed Section 144, the gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will also be restricted. Notice in this regard was issued today.

Meanwhile, as many as 60 Maharashtra Police personnel, including three officers, have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease, an official said on Wednesday.

Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

So far, nearly 4,900 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus in the state, including over 2,600 from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 82 police personnel in the state were discharged after recovering from the disease. With this, more than 3,700 personnel have till now recovered from the deadly viral infection, he said.

As of now, there are 1,015 active cases in the state police force, he said.

Since the enforcement of lockdown, police registered 1,39,702 cases for violation of prohibitory orders in the state and 29,425 people were arrested in these cases, he said.

At least 290 incidents of assault on police were reported in which 86 personnel were injured, the official said, adding that 54 health professionals were also attacked.

Nearly 860 people were arrested for these assault cases, he said.

The state police also collected Rs 9.95 crore as fine in various cases of violation, he said.

The Maharashtra Police force comprises over two lakh personnel.

