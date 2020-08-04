Mumbai rains: Severe waterlogging in several areas after heavy downpour; IMD issues red alert

Image Source : ANI Mumbai rains: Several waterlogging in several parts after heavy downpour; IMD issues red alert

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused waterlogging in several areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned people on Tuesday not to go near beaches and other low lying areas. Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 on Tuesday.

The visuals have surfaced showing waterlogged roads of Lower Parel. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in Parel East. Western Express Highway blocked at Makar, following heavy rainfall overnight

#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/q6CrJkwPiU — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Maharashtra: Western Express Highway blocked at Makar, following heavy rainfall overnight pic.twitter.com/h2cuD8Xbpa — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

According to BMC, more than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours.

People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

BMC informed that the BEST bus services diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city and suburbs due to heavy rainfall. Western line completely stopped and harbour line stopped between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The central line is running with slow speed.

Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from Parel East.



More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/JVhEWcICvK — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall (occasionally intense spell) with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over these areas during the next 3-4 hours. Along the west coast, (Karnataka, Konkan and Goa including Mumbai City and nearby areas) intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue.

Light to moderate rainfall (occasionally intense spell) with thunderstorms and lightening is likely over these areas during next 3-4 hours.



Along the west coast (Karnataka, Konkan & Goa including Mumbai City and nearby areas) intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 4, 2020

The Met department had said that extremely heavy rain will take place at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain today, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

In another alert issued around 9.15 pm on Monday, IMD warned of intense rainfall in Raigad and Thane and Mumbai in the next three hours. IMD said: "Intense spells of rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours."

