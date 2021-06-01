Sporadic rains to lash Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; Monsoon to make onset from June 11

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sporadic rains to lash Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra

The Met department has issued an alert for rain in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra. It said that sporadic rains will lash Mumbai, western and central areas for the next 48 hours.

Besides Mumbai, pre-monsoon rains will also lash Thane, Ratnagiri, Raigarh, Konkan, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Parbhani and Hingoli.

Pre-monsoon showers on Monday hit Mumbai and surrounding areas. The city recorded 48.2 mm rainfall.

KS Hosalikar, a scientist with IMD in Pune, said that a severe weather warning has been sounded for the next few days.

According to the IMD prediction, the monsoon is expected to hit the state around June 11-14.

Just a few days ago, Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to cyclonic storm Tauktae. Trees were uprooted and streets were inundated due to rains triggered by Tauktae.

Mumbai recorded 1105 per cent excess rain during the pre-monsoon period between March 1 and May 31 due to Tauktae. The city recorded a total of 304 mm of rain against the season normal of 20.2 mm.

