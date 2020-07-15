Wednesday, July 15, 2020
     
IMD issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane; 'very heavy rainfall' expected today

India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: July 15, 2020 10:03 IST
IMD issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane; 'very heavy rainfall' expected today
Image Source : IMD

IMD issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane; 'very heavy rainfall' expected today

Mumbai Rains are back! Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and warned of 'very heavy rainfall' in the city today. KS Hosalikar, Deputy DG of IMD, tweeted, "IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity. Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over the coast."

 

