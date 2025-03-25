Mumbai Police issues notice to Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde, comedian seeks one week to appear Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra, who performed a parody song referring to Shinde as a "traitor," has been asked to appear before Khar police for questioning.

Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said on Tuesday. However, Kamra has submitted a letter to the police, requesting a week's time before appearing for the inquiry.

Kamra has been asked to appear before Khar police for questioning regarding the case registered against him, an official said. “We have issued an initial notice to Kamra as part of the probe,” the official added without divulging further details.

The 36-year-old comedian has stirred a political controversy in Maharashtra with his satirical take on Shinde’s political journey during a recent show. Kamra performed a parody of a popular song from film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, seemingly referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also made jokes about the recent splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra's show was held, as well as a hotel within the same premises. Following a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly defaming Shinde.

Additionally, the police have booked 40 Shiv Sena workers for ransacking the comedy venue and the hotel. On Monday, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal and 11 others were arrested in connection with the incident. They were granted bail by a local court the same day.