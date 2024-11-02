Anmol Bishnoi extradition: Mumbai Police begin proceedings after US alert on Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Anmol Bishnoi extradition

Following an alert from US authorities regarding Anmol Bishnoi’s presence in America, Mumbai Police have initiated extradition proceedings for the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, 25, is implicated in several high-profile cases, including a shooting incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence.

Extradition request submitted to court

The Mumbai police last month filed an application to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India. Especially in the case of Salman Khan, the court was informed about the ongoing efforts on October 16 after the allegations were disclosed.

Background and criminal charges

Anmol Bishnoi is accused of organising several criminal activities for Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail in Gujarat. The two brothers have been accused of committing serious crimes like the shooting outside Salman Khan's house and the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

NIA puts Anmol on their most-wanted list

In October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) placed Anmol on its most wanted list after announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Bishnoi is thought to travel frequently in the US and Canada, and is closely monitored by Indian authorities.