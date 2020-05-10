Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
Mumbai: 2 injured after a wall of a house collapse in Kandivali; 5 rescued

Around 5 people were trapped after a wall of a house collapsed in Kandivali (West) area in Mumbai on Sunday early morning. The wall of the house behind Sabria Masjid in Dalji Pada area collapsed, and rescue operation is underway, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said. 

New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2020 9:03 IST
Image Source : NDRF TWITTER

The team has successfully rescued all those trapped under the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which launched a rescue operation, said. According to reports, two persons have been injured.

“G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade,Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths,few injured,” NDRF director general Satyanarayan Pradhan said on Twitter.

