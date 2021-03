Image Source : ANI The fire was first reported at a godown in Goregaon East area.

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening at godown in Goregaon East. The blaze was reported near Ratnagiri Hotel.

As many as 12 fire tenders were at the spot trying to control the blaze which was designated as level-3 fire.

According to reports, the fire has spread to 20,000 square feet area.

There has been no report of any injury so far.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

