'Mumbai getting flooded since BJP, Shiv Sena took over BMC': Congress leader Nana Patole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, at Kings Circle in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Highlights Maha Congress leader Nana Patole blamed BJP, Shiv Sena for floods in Mumbai.

He said that Mumbai has floods ever since BJP, Shiv Sena took over BMC.

Patole backed up claims made by fellow party leader Milind Deora.

Mumbai floods: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday claimed that Mumbai is getting flooded during rains, only because BJP and Shiv Sena took over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He said that when the Mayor of Mumbai was from Congress, Mumbai never witnessed floods.

Patole's comments came as he backed up claims made by fellow Congress leader Milind Deora. Deora demanded a CBI probe into a Rs. 12,000 crore spent by BMC in 2017, and yet Mumbai roads getting potholes and floods. "Mumbaikars brave potholes every year, and deserve to know who is looting India’s richest civic body," he wrote on Twitter.

'Family in Nagpur running BJP's politics'

Nana Patole continued to take potshots on BJP as he said that even though the party talks against nepotism, a family in Nagpur runs it. "Those who mock us on the basis of nepotism, have a family in Nagpur. BJP's politics across the country runs on the basis of that family. Congress will stand with whoever is unanimously elected as the president of the party," he said.

Also, he said there is democracy in Congress, and whosoever becomes party President, will be acceptable to him. "This is an internal matter of the party. Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to be the party president, this is coming to light through the media. If Ashok Gehlot becomes (the party chief), there is no problem. There is democracy in Congress," he said.

Latest India News