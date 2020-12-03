Thursday, December 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai Fire Brigade to get hi-tech 'fire bikes' for ops in narrow lanes

Mumbai Fire Brigade to get hi-tech 'fire bikes' for ops in narrow lanes

The Mumbai Fire Brigade will get hi-tech "fire bikes" to assist in operations in narrow lanes. The fire brigade usually faces obstacles in narrow areas where their vehicles cannot reach.

Jay Prakash Singh Jay Prakash Singh
Mumbai Updated on: December 03, 2020 21:37 IST
Mumbai Fire Brigade to get hi-tech 'fire bikes' for ops in
Image Source : INDIA TV

Mumbai Fire Brigade to get hi-tech 'fire bikes' for ops in narrow lanes

The Mumbai Fire Brigade will get hi-tech "fire bikes" to assist in operations in narrow lanes. The fire brigade usually faces obstacles in narrow areas where their vehicles cannot reach. 

These hi-tech fire bikes will now be used in narrow and busy areas. One fire bike would cost Rs 13 lakh. 

Earlier too, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had tried getting in fighter bikes, however, it failed to receive permission for certain equipment. After fitting in all equipment, the Mumbai Fire Brigade will have to seek permission from the Environment Ministry. 

India Tv - Mumbai fire brigade bikes, mumbai bikes, mumbai fire brigade, mumbai fire bikes narrow lanes,

Image Source : INDIA TV

Mumbai Fire Brigade to get hi-tech 'fire bikes' for ops in narrow lanes

The fire fighting bikes will have water tanks installed on both sides. It will also have capabilities of fetching water through inbuilt engine and sprayer.  Two firemen will be able to sit on a bike at once.

WATCH VIDEO: 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News