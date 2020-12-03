Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Fire Brigade to get hi-tech 'fire bikes' for ops in narrow lanes

The Mumbai Fire Brigade will get hi-tech "fire bikes" to assist in operations in narrow lanes. The fire brigade usually faces obstacles in narrow areas where their vehicles cannot reach.

These hi-tech fire bikes will now be used in narrow and busy areas. One fire bike would cost Rs 13 lakh.

Earlier too, the Mumbai Fire Brigade had tried getting in fighter bikes, however, it failed to receive permission for certain equipment. After fitting in all equipment, the Mumbai Fire Brigade will have to seek permission from the Environment Ministry.

The fire fighting bikes will have water tanks installed on both sides. It will also have capabilities of fetching water through inbuilt engine and sprayer. Two firemen will be able to sit on a bike at once.

