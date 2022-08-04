Mumbai Police seizes over 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore, arrests five

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The seized drugs (L); the accused and the team that carried out the raid

Mumbai drugs seizure: Mumbai Police seized over 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore during a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district. Five persons have been arrested during the course of the raid, said an official on Thursday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police's crime branch conducted the raid at the Nalasopara unit, he said. According to cops, the accused used to prepare the drug in the factory and later sell them in the open market through their agents and earn crores.

"The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.

"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added. Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

