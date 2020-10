Image Source : ANI Mumbai: 1 dead as crane collides with metro pillar at Andheri

At least one person was dead, while two others were injured after a crane lost control and collided with a metro pillar in Mumbai on Saturday. According to the details, the incident was reported at Andheri Gundavali bus stop near Western Express Highway.

A woman standing at the bus stop died on the spot after she got trapped under the rear wheels of the crane.

Those injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

More details awaited...

