Mumbai reports 20,971 fresh Covid cases, marginally higher than yesterday

Mumbai: A health worker takes a swab sample of a traveller for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Friday reported 20,971 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid rising Omicron cases in the state, apart from cases of the infection. 6 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Today's cases are marginally higher than yesterday when the city reported 20, 181 cases.

Out of the fresh cases recorded today, 17,616 people were asymptomatic, which accounts for 84% of the fresh cases.

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that no decision on the weekend curfew would be taken as of now. PM Narendra Modi will virtually chair a review meeting on the Covid situation in the state today with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said the COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms can stay in home isolation instead of institutional quarantine or hospital.

Amid an exponential rise in cases in Mumbai, the BMC also reduced the minimum period of home isolation to seven days from the earlier 14 days.

According to fresh guidelines issued by the BMC on Thursday night, home isolation will continue for at least seven days from testing positive.

It can end after the patient does not report fever for three days in a row.

