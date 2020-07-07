Mumbai: No prescription required for COVID-19 test now, BMC revises testing guidelines

Image Source : ANI The civic body also informed that those kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for the virus. (Representational Image)

People can test themselves for coronavirus infection at designated private laboratories in Mumbai without a doctor's prescription, the Brihanmumbai

Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The civic body also informed that those kept in institutional quarantine will be discharged only when they test negative for the virus.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took the decision to allow testing without medical prescription in view of increase in the number of private laboratories and their capacity, it said in a release.

It will help people get treatment for coronavirus quicker, it added.

Earlier, a doctor's prescription was needed for a test.

"If the test comes out positive, a (hospital) bed will be allotted through ward-level 'War Rooms' of the municipal corporation," the BMC release said.

Patients in institutional isolation will not be released unless they test negative, it said.

For testing, private labs can charge the rates fixed by the government.

The Union government has given permission to conduct coronavirus tests to 17 private laboratories in the city.

Private labs can charge Rs 2,500 for a COVID-19 test.

The rate is Rs 2,800 if the test is conducted at home.

As per the BMC, 3,63,120 tests have been conducted in the city so far. As of Monday, Mumbai had reported 85,326 coronavirus cases.

