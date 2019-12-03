Image Source : FILE Mumbai Central is India's first 'Eat Right Station'

The busy Mumbai Central Terminus of the Western Railway (WR) has been certified as India's first 'Eat Right Station' with a 4-Star rating awarded by the FSSAI, an official said on Tuesday.

The honour came on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transshipment and retail/serving points, food waste management, promotion of local and seasonal foods and creating awareness on food safety and a healthy diet, said WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar.

"The WR, food quality regulator FSSAI and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation trained food handlers, both in canteens and base kitchens, inspected catering establishments at the station, certified and rated the standards of food," Bhakar said.

As part of efforts to help passengers make a healthy and right food choice, the Indian Railways launched the 'Eat Right Station' as part of the 'Eat Right India' initiative of the FSSAI started in 2018.

It focused on improving the health and well-being of the people by ensuring they eat healthy, with the FSSAI making suitable interventions on both the demand and supply side, besides related aspects, said Bhakar.

'Eat Right India' is built on two broad pillars of Eat Healthy and Eat Safe, and aims to engage, excite and enable people enhance their health and wellbeing, he added.

Also Read: Suitcase with chopped body found in Mumbai's Mahim beach

Also Read: Noida Ext is most searched housing location in India, Mumbai's Mira Road 2nd. Check top 10 list