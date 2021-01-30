Image Source : ANI Mumbai: BARC scientific officer kills self after tiff with wife over feeding their children

A 37-year-old scientific officer at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) allegedly hanged himself to death at his residence in suburban Trombay following an argument with wife over feeding their children, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Anuj Tripathi, he said.

"On Thursday morning, Tripathi had a heated argument with his wife at their residence in Anushaktinagar over the issue of feeding their children. He later went to the bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a towel," senior inspector Siddheshwar Gove of Trombay police station said.

His wife and some neighbors later rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Trombay police station in this connection and investigation is on, Gove added.

Latest India News