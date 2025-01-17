Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train update: Over 20,000 steel masts to support corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train update: Over 20,000 steel masts to support corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor will feature over 20,000 Make in India steel masts to support its advanced 2x25 kV Overhead Traction System. Built to Japanese standards, these masts enable train speeds of up to 350 kmph.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 16:03 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 16:10 IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is set to feature over 20,000 steel masts, ranging in height from 9.5 to 14.5 meters, to support its state-of-the-art 2x25 kV Overhead Traction System.

These steel masts, manufactured under the Make in India initiative, adhere to rigorous Japanese standards, ensuring their capability to support trains running at a design speed of 350 kmph.

This critical infrastructure development marks a significant step in the progress of India’s first bullet train project, combining indigenous manufacturing with global expertise to achieve high-speed rail efficiency.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement