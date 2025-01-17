Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train update: Over 20,000 steel masts to support corridor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is set to feature over 20,000 steel masts, ranging in height from 9.5 to 14.5 meters, to support its state-of-the-art 2x25 kV Overhead Traction System.

These steel masts, manufactured under the Make in India initiative, adhere to rigorous Japanese standards, ensuring their capability to support trains running at a design speed of 350 kmph.

This critical infrastructure development marks a significant step in the progress of India’s first bullet train project, combining indigenous manufacturing with global expertise to achieve high-speed rail efficiency.