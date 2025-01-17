PM Kisan Yojana: Beware of fraudulent messages | How farmers can stay safe from scammers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE

In an era of technological advancement, where government schemes like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have provided huge financial benefits to farmers, fraudsters are using the scheme to cheat unsuspecting beneficiaries. Under this scheme, the government provides farmers with Rs 6,000 a year, which is deposited directly into their bank accounts. However, reports of scams in the name of PM Kisan Yojana are alarming.

Fraudulent activities in PM Kisan Yojana

The scheme, which has already disbursed 18 installments, is awaiting its 19th payout. Meanwhile, farmers are being targeted by fraudsters by sending fake messages promising benefits under the scheme.

In one case, a resident of Hyderabad received a text message with a link purporting to facilitate the benefits of the scheme. After clicking on the link, he filled out the requested information and entered the OTP on his cell phone. In no time, Rs 1.9 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account.

Tips to avoid being scammed

Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links: Do not click on any links sent from unverified sources.

Never share OTPs: Sharing OTPs with strangers can lead to financial fraud.

Authentication by official source: Government systems do not ask for OTPs or personal information through random calls or messages. Contact official helpline or visit authorised portals for queries.

Farmers are advised to stay vigilant and rely only on official government communications to avoid falling victim to such frauds.

