Mukhtar Ansari booked under Gangster Act; being shifted to Lucknow jail for court hearing

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case against former BSP MLA and jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari under the Gangster Act. According to the details, 12 other associates of Ansari have also been booked by the police in connection with the case related to the use of an ambulance which was used to transport Ansari to and from the Punjab jail.

Commenting on the case, Aatish Kumar, CO, City Barabanki confirmed that further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Ansari was taken out of Banda jail early Monday morning in an ambulance and is being brought to Lucknow by road for court hearing, amidst tight security. He was earlier brought back from Ropar in Punjab, following which he was lodged in the Banda jail.

His son and newly-elected MLA, Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari said he feared that his father may be harmed in transit.

"I do not understand why this shifting without any prior information. We came to know that preparations for shifting my father to Lucknow began late on Sunday night," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

