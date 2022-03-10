Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
  • Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami trails by 954 votes
  • Uttar Pradesh: Ved Prakash Gupta leads in Ayodhya | Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur
Mau Election Result 2022 LIVE: SBSP's Abbas Ansari trailing, Congress' Madhavendra Singh leading

Mau Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes in the Mau seat is underway. The key contest here is between Congress' Madhavendra Bahadur Singh, SBSP's Abbas Ansari, BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh, and AAP's Vikramjit Singh.

March 10, 2022
Mau Election Result 2022 LIVE

Mau Election Result 2022 LIVEThe counting of votes in the Mau seat is underway. SBSP's Abbas Ansari is trailing. The key contest here is between Congress' Madhavendra Bahadur Singh, SBSP's Abbas Ansari, BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh, and AAP's Vikramjit Singh.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mukhtar Anshari of BSP won in this seat by defeating Mahendra Rajbhar of SBSP by a margin of 8698 votes.  In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Atul Kumar Singh won from Ghosi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 122568 votes by defeating Harinarayan from BJP. 

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.

