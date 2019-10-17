Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Slovenia made guns recovered as UP Police raid Mukhtar Ansari's house in Lucknow

Slovenia made guns recovered as UP Police raid Mukhtar Ansari's house in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police has seized Solevenia-made ammunitions from the residence gangster Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday. The seized weapons also include local and foreign pistols, magazines and 4431 cartridges.

Vishal Pratap Singh Vishal Pratap Singh
Lucknow Updated on: October 17, 2019 23:46 IST
Representative News Image

Slovenia made guns recovered as UP Police raid Mukhtar Ansari's house in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police on Thursday seized Solevenia-made ammunitions from the residence gangster Mukhtar Ansari. The seized weapons also include local and foreign pistols, magazines and 4431 cartridges. 
 
According to the police, they have also recovered Italian BERETTA double-barrel guns, Slovenian BERETTA single-barrel guns, Magnum Rifle guns, revolvers, Pistols among others. 
 
The police found these weapons in possession of Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari. The police have charged Abbas of buying over 6 arms under a single license. 
 
Meanwhile, the illegal trading of weapons is connected to several other countries. The family members maintain that Abbas is a professional shooter and these weapons were bought for practice. The investigation is underway.
 
 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia has worked on fundamentals, but problems needs to be addressed