Slovenia made guns recovered as UP Police raid Mukhtar Ansari's house in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police on Thursday seized Solevenia-made ammunitions from the residence gangster Mukhtar Ansari. The seized weapons also include local and foreign pistols, magazines and 4431 cartridges.

According to the police, they have also recovered Italian BERETTA double-barrel guns, Slovenian BERETTA single-barrel guns, Magnum Rifle guns, revolvers, Pistols among others.

The police found these weapons in possession of Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari. The police have charged Abbas of buying over 6 arms under a single license.

Meanwhile, the illegal trading of weapons is connected to several other countries. The family members maintain that Abbas is a professional shooter and these weapons were bought for practice. The investigation is underway.

