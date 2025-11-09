Mukesh Ambani to build state-of-the-art kitchen at Tirumala for Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust Tirumala symbolises unwavering faith, compassion, and dedicated selfless service. Through this initiative, Mukesh Ambani supports the enduring vision of expanding the Anna Seva tradition across all Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temples.

Tirupati:

With the divine blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani has announced the construction of a modern, advanced kitchen at Tirumala dedicated to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust. This kitchen, built in partnership with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and supported by the Andhra Pradesh government, will feature automation technology capable of preparing and serving over 200,000 sanctified meals daily.

Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Tirumala Temple

Mukesh Ambani visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday, where he participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. He was warmly received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials who arranged a special darshan for him.

(Image Source : INDIA TV.)Mukesh Ambani to build state-of-the-art kitchen at Tirumala for Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust.

Honoured with vedic blessings and sacred prasadam

After the darshan, priests honoured Ambani with silk clothes and performed the Vedashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple premises. He was also presented with theertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara as a symbol of divine blessings and grace.

This visit marks another spiritual milestone for Ambani, who has shown deep devotion through his prayers and philanthropic support to revered temples across India.​

Upholding faith and tradition

Tirumala is a symbol of faith, compassion, and selfless service. Through this project, Ambani contributes to the vision of extending the Anna Seva tradition to all TTD temples, ensuring that every devotee receives nutritious prasad prepared with devotion and care. The initiative reflects the core ethos of Tirumala’s spiritual mission- to make sure no devotee ever goes hungry.

Gratitude and broader support

Mukesh Ambani expressed deep gratitude to TTD and the Andhra Pradesh government for their cooperation. He also extended his charitable efforts by donating ₹5 crore to the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala, underscoring his commitment to supporting India’s religious and cultural heritage.​