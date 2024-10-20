Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Badrinath and Kedarnath, donates Rs 5 crore | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Industrialist Mukesh Ambani at Badrinath

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Sunday (October 20) offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand. Mukesh Ambani donned a white kurta-pajama paired with a beige Nehru jacket for the occasion.

Upon reaching Badrinath, Mukesh Ambani was warmly welcomed by Ajendra Ajay, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Donates Rs 5 crore

Ambani, who pays annual visits to the holy places, donated Rs 5 crore Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) after offering prayers at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district and Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district. Last year also, Mukesh Ambani paid his visit but was accompanied by his family that time.

Portals of Kedarnath Dham to close on November 3

The portals of Kedarnath Dham will be closed for pilgrims on November 3. In accordance with tradition, the doors of Kedarnath will be closed for the winter this year on the occasion of Bhaidooj on November 3 at 8.30 am. Lord Kedarnath is worshipped at the Omkareshwar temple during winters when the Himalayan temple remains covered in snow. Lakhs of pilgrims from all over India and abroad visit Kedarnath Dham every year.

Meanwhile, the portals of the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be closed for the winter season at 9.07 pm on November 17. Gangotri will be closed on November 2. Similarly, the doors of Rudranath will be closed on October 17, Tungnath on November 4 and Madhyamaheshwar on November 20.

The temples in Uttarakhand which draw lakhs of devotees each year from across the country and abroad are closed during winter as they remain covered in snow.