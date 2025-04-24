Pahalgam terror attack: Mukesh Ambani offers free treatment for injured at Reliance Foundation Hospital Pahalgam terror attack: The Central government has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam attack. The meeting will be held at 6 pm on Thursday at the Parliament. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Mumbai:

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director (MD), joined the nation in mourning the deaths of 26 innocent lives in the Pahalgam terror attack which took place in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 (Tuersday). "I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April, 2025," Mukesh Ambani said in his condolence message. Ambani also offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Terrorism is enemy of humanity: Mukesh Ambani

"We wish speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack. Our Relance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured," he said. "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It must not be supported by anyone in any manner," he added.

"Reliance family fully stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism," Mukesh Ambani concluded his condolence message.

PM Modi issues 'stern warning' in wake of Pahalgam terror attack

Earlier today, in a public meeting, Prime Minister Modi issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will "pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth."

"On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. Terrorism will never break India's spirit. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times," PM Modi said.

"I want to say in very clear words that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, in Bihar's Madhubani. As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.