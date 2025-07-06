Muharram 2025: One dead, three injured due to electrocution in Jharkhand's Giridih district Muharram 2025: To ensure a peaceful and incident-free Muharram, Jharkhand police have intensified security measures across the state. Drones, CCTV surveillance, and heavy deployment of personnel have been put in place at critical and sensitive locations.

Giridih (Jharkhand) :

One person lost his life and three others sustained injuries after being electrocuted while preparing for a Muharram procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Sunday (July 6). The incident took place around 11:30 am in Chakosingha, under the Ghodthambha Police Outpost, approximately 200 km from Ranchi.

Tazia comes in contact with a high-tension wire

According to Giridih Deputy Commissioner Ramnivas Yadav, the electrocution occurred when the upper section of a 'Tazia' accidentally touched a live high-tension wire during the setup for the procession.

Injured were shifted to the hospital

Three injured individuals were rushed to a hospital in Giridih for treatment. Local officials have assured necessary assistance, and an inquiry into the safety lapse is likely to follow.

Jharkhand steps up security measures for peaceful Muharram observance

Jharkhand police have tightened security across the state to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram. Drones, CCTV cameras, and security personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, with special focus on sensitive areas. On Saturday, flag marches were carried out in key districts, including Ranchi, to maintain public order.

In Ranchi, traffic restrictions were imposed on several routes from 10:00 am on Sunday to facilitate Muharram processions. Areas like Albert Ekka Chowk, Daily Market, Urdu Library, Anjuman Plaza, Akra Masjid, Karbala Chowk, Bikrant Chowk, and Church Road saw heavy deployment of police personnel.

Dry day, online monitoring, and parallel festivity precautions

The Ranchi administration declared Sunday a 'dry day,' mandating closure of all liquor shops, bars, clubs, and alcohol manufacturing units. Authorities are also closely monitoring social media to preempt any provocative content.

In addition to Muharram, security arrangements were also made for the Ghurti Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath’s return procession, highlighting the administration’s parallel management of multiple religious events. Ranchi City SP Ajit Kumar confirmed that comprehensive security protocols were in place to maintain peace and order.