Muharram 2025: Islamic New Year to begin from tomorrow after moon sighting in India, when is Ashura? Muharram 2025: The holy month of Muharram is observed by Muslims across the globe. The month is the first of the twelve months in the Islamic calendar, thereby marking the Islamic New Year.

New Delhi:

The Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee in its meeting in Nakhoda Masjid on Thursday (June 26), unanimously declared that the first day of Muharram-Ul-Haram will begin from June 27 (Friday) as the moon was sighted on June 26. Yum-E-Aashurah, the 10th day of Muharram-Ul-Haram, will be observed on July 6 (Sunday).

Muharram is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam during which all forms of violence, particularly bloodshed, are strictly forbidden. The very word Muharram is derived from 'haram', meaning prohibited or forbidden.

The first ten days of this month hold deep religious significance for Muslims, as they mark a period of mourning to honour the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He, along with his family and companions, was tragically killed in the Battle of Karbala, a pivotal event that continues to evoke reverence and sorrow among believers.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah reviews 'Muharram' preparedness in meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level review meeting last week to assess and finalise preparations for the upcoming Islamic holy month of Muharram, emphasising a seamless and respectful observance across the Union Territory.

"No shortcomings will be tolerated," says CM

Reiterating the government's firm commitment, the chief minister stated, "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts, and there should be no shortcoming from our side." The meeting underscored the government’s resolve to ensure all necessary arrangements are made with utmost care and efficiency.

Wide-ranging participation signals importance

The meeting was attended by state ministers, CM’s Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, senior civil and police officials, MLAs, and prominent leaders from Shia and other religious communities. Omar Abdullah said the broad participation reflected the importance attached to Muharram and its religious significance.

Extended focus beyond 'Ashura'

CM Abdullah stressed that administrative attention must extend beyond the first 10 days of Muharram, as rituals continue for two months and eight days. He emphasised that government responsiveness must continue throughout the entire period.

Overlapping with Amarnath Yatra increases responsibility

Highlighting the coinciding Amarnath Yatra, Abdullah acknowledged the added responsibility on the administration to manage both events effectively. To facilitate this, he announced the appointment of a secretary-level nodal officer, independent of the divisional commissioner, to coordinate all inter-departmental arrangements related to Muharram.

Key focus areas outlined

The CM directed departments to prioritise the following:

Water Supply: Use of tankers and storage tanks to ensure uninterrupted access.

Power Supply: Deployment of high-mast lights and uninterrupted electricity at major congregation sites.

Food Security: Coordination with the Food Corporation of India for timely ration distribution.

Sanitation and Health: Intensified cleanliness drives and readiness of healthcare services.

Public Safety: Use of high-pressure water cannons by Fire Services to clean gathering points.

Infrastructure and civic readiness

The administration also reviewed macadamisation, street lighting, road repairs, and overall civic amenities in Shia-dominated areas to accommodate large religious gatherings.

Stakeholder engagement and feedback

Legislators and religious leaders present provided constructive feedback and offered suggestions to strengthen on-ground implementation. Earlier in the session, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir presented a detailed overview of planned arrangements.

Centralised coordination to avoid lapses

The newly appointed nodal officer will supervise coordination across districts and departments, ensuring real-time reporting and accountability to prevent any administrative lapses during the sacred observance of Muharram.