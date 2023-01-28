Now, Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhawan will be known as...

Follow us on Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhawan renamed as Amrit Udyan

The Central government renamed the Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan to 'Amrit Udyan'. The decision came on Saturday in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-- an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

According to the reports, the newly renamed garden will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, January 29.

The garden is located on the premises of the official residence of the President of India and is considered a beautiful mixture of Mughal and British styles. The place harbours a vivid exhibition of different forms of flora and was developed by the British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens for Lady Harding.

Spread over an area of 15 acres, this garden is famous for hundreds of varieties of flowers and is open to the public once a year during the months of February and March.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

