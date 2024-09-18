Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Mpox case detected in Kerala: 38-year-old, who recently travelled from UAE, undergoes treatment

Mpox case detected in Kerala: 38-year-old, who recently travelled from UAE, undergoes treatment

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital in Malappuram with Mpox symptoms.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: September 18, 2024 19:07 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : RUETERS Representational pic

Kerala Health Department on Wednesday said a 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in state's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted monkeypox (Mpox) infection.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post,"The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital with Mpox symptoms," 

Government requests people to stay alert

George requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest. The man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College, she added.

The man's samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday. 

What is Mpox infection?

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement